Fulham are among the sides said to be eyeing up a move for Chelsea’s Levi Colwill after his impressive loan spell with Huddersfield Town.

Fulham, Everton, Leicester City and Southampton have all been credited with interest in the Huddersfield Town loan star (Gianluca Di Marzio), with his strong form for the Terriers earning plenty of plaudits.

In what is only his first season of senior football, Colwill has shown he has the potential and the ability to go on and play at the very top.

His attributes and traits make him a highly sought-after player, but he could just be the perfect signing for Fulham boss Marco Silva…

The perfect fit?

There’s no doubt that Colwill’s performances in the Championship have shown he is deserving of a shot at Premier League football, and Fulham could be a great place for him to test his abilities in the top flight.

Colwill is comfortable on the ball and shows a willingness to carry it forward, averaging 0.5 dribbles per Championship game and an impressive 50 passes (WhoScored). Of his passes, the 19-year-old averages a success rate of 77.9%, 2.8 of which are long balls – showing his passing range too.

He has displayed a defensive maturity beyond his age too, averaging 1.8 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 4.2 clearances per game. Colwill only fouls an average of 0.7 times per game too, displaying his effectiveness in challenges.

Could a move materialise?

The stiff competition for his services could make this a difficult deal to pull off, but Fulham may well be the type of club Chelsea hope to test Colwill at next season.

Fulham could be in the market for a left-sided centre-back next season too, with Tim Ream’s contract situation yet to be resolved, and Colwill could be a great player to take the role.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be keen to cast his eyes over the young centre-back in pre-season though, so Fulham and the other clubs interested in recruiting Colwill may have to wait until a little later in the window to see if he becomes available.