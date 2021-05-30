Brentford won the League Two title in 2008-09; 12 years later they have been promoted to the Premier League.

Brentford fans suffered Play-Off Final heartache at Wembley last season losing 2-1 to Fulham. There was no repeat of that this time around against Swansea City.

The Swans were effectively beaten within the opening quarter of the game with goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes. A red card for the Swans Jay Fulton compounded the Jacks day in London.

Now, the Hounslow-based Bees are readying to mix it with English football’s big boys in the Premier League.

Brentford will do a Leeds United – 3 reasons why

Leeds United went up last season as Championship champions and many were gloating that the Whites would head straight back down – relegated at the first time of asking.

Truth be told, that was never on the cards as United took their game to opponents and scored some impressive scalps. Yes, they were scalped too at times but finished 9th in the table after a late unbeaten charge.

Just as Leeds were being tipped for instant relegation, so are Brentford. However, just like Bielsa’s Leeds outfit, here are three reasons why Brentford will stay up next season.

Recruitment

Brentford has a history of shrewd recruitment driven by data and the beliefs of owner Matthew Benham and co-director of football Rasmus Ankersen. The pair look for overlooked players – what Ankersen calls ‘whispering talents’. Players such as Neal Maupay, Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins have been bought cheap and sold on for much, much more. The current squad is full of such players. Brentford will recruit wisely in the summer.

Playing style

Just like Leeds United, Brentford’s style of play relies on speed, width and getting the ball forward at pace. Wide players Bryan Mbeumo (eight goals/ten assists) and Sergi Canos (nine goals/eight assists) are good testaments to this philosophy. Midfielders Mathias Jensen (two goals/seven assists) and Vitaly Janelt (four goals/three assists) also add goals from the engine room.

Ivan Toney

Many thought that Toney would struggle to step up from League One and Peterborough United to the Championship with Brentford. 33 goals and 10 assists put those doubts to bed with some aplomb. The question now will be repeated; can Toney make that step from the Championship to the Premier League. Ollie Watkins, who moved from Brentford to Aston Villa, proved that he could. Likewise, with the right players around him, feeding him in, Ivan Toney will prove the same.