Speaking to Chronicle Live, Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has played down claims the club are in talks over a permanent deal for loan star Dion Sanderson.

The young defender has been in thoroughly impressive form for the Black Cats in recent weeks. Unsurprisingly, the 21-year-old’s performances are rumoured to have caught the eyes of other clubs.

Reports claimed Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion were all keen on Sanderson. Championship pair Huddersfield Town and Bristol City have also been credited with interest in the Wolves loanee.

Not only that but loan club Sunderland have also been linked with a permanent swoop for Sanderson. The Black Cats were said to have entered talks with his parent club over a potential long-term deal ahead of the summer.

However, those links have now been played down by manager Lee Johnson. The Sunderland boss spoke to Chronicle Live to address the latest round of rumours regarding the club’s ‘interest’ in Sanderson.

When asked about the recent reports claiming Sunderland had entered talks over a deal for Sanderson, Johnson replied: “It’s news to me.

“We’ve always been in contact with Wolves, but he is a Wolves player isn’t he – even if we were [having those kind of talks] we couldn’t really disclose it.

“Also, as a player you want to play as high as you can, as long as you can.”

With Sanderson holding the ambition of breaking into Wolves’ senior side, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out this summer.

He has played once for the Molineux club’s senior side, picking up experience out on loan in recent years. Sanderson played 10 times in a half-season stint with Cardiff City last season.

So far, Sanderson has played 22 times for Sunderland across all competitions. He will be looking to keep up his strong form as Johnson’s side battle for a return to the Championship.