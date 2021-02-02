Sheffield Wednesday won their fourth straight home game at the weekend, beating Preston North End 1-0.

Tonight’s trip was a little different, the Owls heading for the usually sunny south coast resort of Bournemouth through wintery snow.

Wednesday blues could be about to change

The Owls have had a wretched run of luck this season and that is reflected in their position near the foot of the table.

They’ve burned through two managers already. Garry Monk was sacked in November and his replacement, Tony Pulis, only lasted 45 days and 10 games before he was given the old heave-ho.

They actually started the season on -12 points after being found guilty of infringing the EFL’s FFP regulations. This was halved and they had six of those points reinstated.

Still, things away from the playing side of things aren’t looking much brighter and there is concerted fan belief on social media that owner Dejphon Chansiri needs to sell up and pack up.

However, tonight was all about Sheffield Wednesday vs Bournemouth and here is how fans reacted to the key points on Twitter in a hard-fought 2-1 win.

Sheffield Wednesday fans comment on Twitter as

Here’s how the comments from Wednesday fans looked at half-time with Wednesday a goal to the good thanks to Callum Patterson’s ‘worldie’ opener:

Fantastic first half performance. Scored at the exact same time as we did against Preston. Bang on half time.Couldn’t have been better timing. So let’s carry on like we have been. Don’t just sit back an invite pressure. Then the least we are looking at is a point. Cmon boys #swfc — Jay (@JamieHowcroft) February 2, 2021

Great first-half performance from #SWFC, and a Goal of the Season contender. Need to not go into their shell second half because there could be more chances in this for them. — Kris Voakes (@krisvoakes) February 2, 2021

Form is temporary, class is permanent, Barry bannan pocketing Wilshere👀👀#swfc — Luke Pearson (@Lukepeo1886) February 2, 2021

However, Bournemouth pulled level from the penalty spot thanks to Junior Stanislas. Here is how Wednesday fans reacted to that:

Gonna crumble now imagine where we had that skill and flair with Nando miss them days have no one like that now #swfc — Jacko (@JackWLA) February 2, 2021

Bring back Sam they said, he will be solid they said….. #swfc — Yan (@YanSJ) February 2, 2021

The game was drifting to a 1-1 draw, a creditable result given the differing positions both sides find themselves in. However, late drama in time added-on saw much-maligned striker Jordan Rhodes hit a winner for Wednesday.

Here’s how these Owls fans reacted:

Jordan Rhodes you beauty 🤩come onnn #SWFC — Megan clement (@_megan_clement) February 2, 2021

playoff push back on, VIVA LA CHANSIRI #swfc — suzie thundertussy (@lilherboat) February 2, 2021

Get in Wednesday!! Our lass still totally non-plussed though and think Bournemouth play in the Ishmian League or whatever it is and we still have Waddle and Hirst. 🦉🦉#swfc#afcb — Richard Mottram (@richardmottram0) February 2, 2021

Have Sheffield Wednesday turned a corner with this win over promotion chasing Bournemouth?