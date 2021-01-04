Charlton Athletic retain their interest in Boreham Wood’s Sorba Thomas, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks were after the non-league man in the summer transfer window and could reignite their pursuit of him this winter.

However, Lee Bowyer has said there are other clubs in for him.

Thomas, who is 21 years old, was also linked with Championship duo QPR and Barnsley in September, as covered by The72.

“We like him as a player,” Bowyer has said. “But from what I understand we’re not the only club that likes him, which doesn’t surprise me – because he is a good, young player.

“He plays for his team and we have to respect that, but I think I can respectfully say that I like him as a player – I like a lot of players! He is a young lad who has got some talent.”

Thomas has scored eight goals and gained five assists in 85 appearances for Boreham Wood and looks set for a move up the football pyramid in the near future.

He has risen up through the youth ranks with Luke Garrard’s side and quickly established himself as one of their key players.

Charlton are in for a busy transfer window and are in the hunt for some signings. They are after another centre-back to try and tighten up their back-line going into the second-half of the season and also want attacking reinforcements. Liverpool’s Liam Millar is on their radar, as covered by The72.

