As quoted by BBC Sport, Cardiff City boss Neil Harris has said star striker Kieffer Moore is Wales’ Harry Kane.

Summer signing Kieffer Moore proved his worth once again on Tuesday night as Cardiff City defeated Huddersfield Town 3-0.

Moore netted to send the Bluebirds ahead before the break before doubling their lead on 68 minutes. Robert Glatzel – who came on for the Welshman 10 minutes later – added a third with five minutes remaining.

A strong start to life with Cardiff City…

Since linking up with Cardiff, Moore has netted seven goals in 15 Championship games, laying on two assists. He has been one of Neil Harris’ standout players, earning high praise from the fans.

Now, after an impressive performance against the Terriers, Harris has highlighted the importance of Moore. As quoted by BBC Sport, the Cardiff City boss said Moore “bullied” Huddersfield’s defence, comparing him to Spurs and England star Harry Kane.

Here’s what Harris had to say:

“He [Moore] is making life very difficult for the opponents. If you play with two strikers, then it’s all about them. They set the tone for the team.

“Spurs are very good at the moment because of Harry Kane, no disrespect to Jose Mourinho he is a legend, and there are very good players around him, but Kane sets the tempo. Kieffer Moore and Gareth Bale do that for Wales.

“He is looking like a top acquisition by the club. He was a handful in the air, he is quick when he runs down the sides, he is taking care of the ball for us and scoring goals at the moment.

“Mark [Harris], Kieffer for 70 minutes and Robert set the tone for the team. If we have two up top we will only be as good as that pairing upfront.”

