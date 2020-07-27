According to a report from the Daily Mail, Portsmouth and Sunderland are both interested in signing former Football League hotshot Adam Le Fondre.

Adam Le Fondre – previously of Bolton Wanderers, Reading, Rotherham United and more – has been out of the English game for two years. The striker joined Syndey FC in 2018 upon the expiry of his contract with Bolton and now, he is being linked with a return to England.

Le Fondre is reportedly on the radars of League One pair Portsmouth and Sunderland. The duo are keen on signing Le Fondre, who could make a free transfer move this summer. His deal with Sydney still has a year remaining but cost-cutting could see him depart for nothing, as per the Daily Mail.

A “host of teams” are said to be eyeing the experienced striker but only Pompey and the Black Cats are named.

Le Fondre has been tearing it up in Australia since his arrival. Overall, he has scored 42 goals and laid on assists in 61 appearances across all competitions. The 33-year-old is the A-League’s current top scorer, having netted 18 in 22 so far this season.

Le Fondre has plenty of Football League pedigree, even impressing in the Premier League. Over the course of his career, the striker has played for Stockport County, Rochdale, Rotherham United, Reading, Cardiff City, Bolton Wanderers, Wolves, Wigan Athletic and of course, Sydney.

In the process, Le Fondre has notched up an impressive 224 career goals in 592 games across all competitions (Transfermarkt).

