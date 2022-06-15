Swansea City will be hoping a fruitful summer transfer window can stand them in good stead ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Swansea City have wasted no time in bringing some fresh faces through the doors at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Nathan Wood and Ola Wasiri Williams have both linked up with the Swans, but Russell Martin won’t be looking to stop there in his bid to make his mark on the squad in South Wales.

Plenty of names have been linked with the club and now, we look at three players that have been linked with Swansea City who could realistically link up with Martin’s men this summer…

Troy Parrott

Parrott is already familiar with the Swansea City boss given that he was the man who signed him for MK Dons last summer.

The Irish striker, who impressed alongside Michael Obafemi on international duty for the Republic of Ireland, looks ready for another crack at Championship football after netting 10 goals and laying on seven assists for MK Dons last season and with Swansea City among those keen, an agreement with Spurs is a realistic prospect.

Harry Darling

Centre-back Darling is another former Martin favourite and Swansea City are among the many sides said to be eyeing a move for him ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Once again, his history with the Swans boss could be a big boost in their efforts to win the race for his signature and after a starring campaign at Stadium MK, Darling looks ready to make the jump to the Championship. The Swansea.com Stadium could be the perfect place for him to make that step up.

Cyrus Christie

After an impressive loan spell in South Wales, Martin made it clear that he would love to have Christie back permanently.

The right-back has said himself he would be keen on returning, so if an agreement could be reached, it seems there wouldn’t be much stopping a summer reunion. There is competition for his signature though, with Preston North End looking to snap him up after his departure from Fulham.