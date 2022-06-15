Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with plenty of new faces ahead of their second season of League One football.

Some links have been more believable than others though as Darren Moore looks to make more new additions after bringing in Ben Heneghan earlier this week.

It could well be a busy window for Sheffield Wednesday, and here we look at three players linked with the Owls who could realistically make the move to Hillsborough this summer…

Mallik Wilks

Shota Arveladze is keen to revamp his Hull City attack and as a result, Wilks is set to depart.

It was reported last week that Sheffield Wednesday are looking to step up their chase for the winger and given his previous success in League One, it would be a great deal for the Owls. As one of the bigger clubs in the division, Moore and co will surely fancy their chances of striking a deal for the 23-year-old too.

Brendan Wiredu

22-year-old Wiredu looks ready for a step up in competition after another strong season with Colchester United and Sheffield Wednesday were said keen on him last month.

The offer of League One football would surely entice the central midfielder and the fact he has one year remaining on his deal means a sale could be beneficial for the U’s, unless they are willing to lose him for nothing this summer. It remains to be seen if the Owls’ rumoured interest develops into anything more serious though.

Harlee Dean

Recent Sheffield Wednesday loan man Dean is destined for the exit door at Birmingham City and if all parties want a deal to be done, you’d think there wouldn’t be too many obstacles in the way of the defender returning to Hillsborough.

Wednesday are reportedly weighing up a permanent swoop after his successful loan spell and his displays at the heart of Moore’s defence would make him a popular addition this summer.