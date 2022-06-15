Hull City have made a £3million bid for MK Dons starlet Scott Twine, reports John Percy.

Hull City are keen to lure the attacking midfielder to the MKM Stadium this summer in an ambitious move.

Twine, 22, has been a hit with the Dons in League One since joining them last year and helped them reach the play-offs last season.

However, Liam Manning’s side are facing a battle to keep hold of him with the Tigers looking to pounce.

The Telegraph reporter Percy has tweeted (see below):

Hull City have made a bid of £3m for #MKDons midfielder Scott Twine, with the prospect of further add-ons if a deal is agreed. Twine scored 20 goals and delivered 13 assists this/last season #hcafc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) June 15, 2022

Ambitious Hull City

Hull City are preparing for their first full campaign under the ownership of Acun Ilicali and could see Twine as someone to bolster their attacking options.

He fired 20 goals in 50 games in all competitions last term and also chipped in with 13 assists to boost his reputation in the Football League.

The Swindon-born man was also named as the Player of the Season in the third tier.

He has been linked with a few clubs over recent times with TEAMtalk reporting in May that Middlesbrough, West Bromwich Albion, Burnley, Norwich City and Stoke City are potential suitors.

Twine started his career at local side Swindon Town after a spell in the academy at Southampton and went on to make 59 appearances for the Robins in all competitions, scoring nine times.

He also had loan stints away from the County Ground at Chippenham Town, Waterford and Newport County to gain experience.

MK Dons came calling last June and he has since established himself as one of their most prized assets. They now have a decision to make following Hull City’s seven-figure offer.