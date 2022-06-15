Nottingham Forest’s former striker Teddy Sheringham has told the club’s transfer targets to ‘take the opportunity’ and join the club while they can this summer.

Nottingham Forest’s return to the Premier League has already seen a whole host of players linked with summer moves to the City Ground.

Steve Cooper looks to have his side on an upward trajectory and some exciting additions will only lead to more buzz among the club’s supporters as they gear up for life back in the big time after play-off glory.

Now, former Forest striker and England legend Sheringham has sent a message to players being linked with moves to Nottingham Forest.

Speaking with Lord Ping, Sheringham urged the players being linked with a move to the club to “take the opportunity” to get on board while they can as they bid to keep moving in the right direction. Here’s what he had to say:

“Take the opportunity.

“The club is rolling in the right direction at the moment. So go there with confidence and go and enjoy your football and the people in the city. Go and enjoy the ride and perform to the best of your abilities.”

Kicking on…

In recent years, plenty of sides making their way up from the Championship have gone on to make their mark in the Premier League.

Leeds United, Sheffield United and Brentford are the most recent examples of sides strutting their stuff in the top-flight, although the Whites were involved in a relegation fight in the 2021/22 campaign the Blades were relegated last year.

However, there is hope for the likes of Nottingham Forest as they prepare to embark on Premier League football.

With Cooper at the helm and star players onboard, optimism is high among the City Ground faithful, and it will be hoped some exciting additions only enhances their excitement ahead of their long-awaited return to England’s top flight.