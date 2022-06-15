Burnley are returning to the Championship and few know what to expect from the Clarets upon their return.

After several years in the Premier League, some good and some bad, Burnley are returning to the Championship.

They were relegated form the Premier League last season and it was a season which saw them part ways with long-serving manager Sean Dyche.

And of course, the biggest Burnley headline this week is that Vincent Kompany has taken over as manager.

The Belgian is a risky appointment for the club, but it’s also one that could pay huge dividends with Kompany’s name bound to attract plenty of potential new signings to Turf Moor.

And Burnley have been linked with a couple of new players recently.

Burnley are said to be interested in OH Leuven midfielder Mandela Keita, with Kompany looking set to raid the Belgian leagues for some summer recruits, and last weekend Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account that the Clarets are keen on Blackpool full-back Jordan Gabriel.

Meanwhile, there’s also a handful of potential departures being rumoured.

Burnley released their retained list last week, with James Tarkowski one of 14 first-team players set to leave the club this summer.

And Nixon also revealed last Sunday that Burnley’s Championship rivals Luton Town are keen on Clarets goalkeeper Will Norris.

With Kompany now in place, Burnley can crack on with their summer preparations. The new Championship season is scheduled to start at the end of July and so time is quickly running out for the club to ready their squad for the 2022/23 campaign.