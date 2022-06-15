Blackpool are set to hold further talks with Michael Appleton regarding their vacant managerial position.

Blackpool are without a manager after Neil Critchley’s surprise departure to Aston Villa earlier in the month.

The former Liverpool coach headed to Villa Park to become Steven Gerrard’s new no.1 after Michael Beale left that position to take the QPR job.

Since, a number of names have been linked with the Bloomfield Road vacancy, with one of them being Appleton.

And LancsLive reporter Sean McGinlay has revealed on Twitter that the Seasiders will hold further talks with ex-Lincoln City boss Appleton, 46, today.

He tweeted earlier:

Understand Michael Appleton will be seen by Blackpool again today. Not at the stage of an announcement of a new Head Coach that’s for sure. — Sean McGinlay (@seanmcsport) June 15, 2022

Blackpool are said to be looking for an up-and-coming manager who fits the Critchley ‘ilk’, and who is good at working with and developing younger players.

Appleton fits the bill, but he may not be everyone’s first-choice.

Appleton had a brief spell in charge of Blackpool back in 2012. He lasted only a handful of weeks in charge, having gone through a lot of jobs earlier on in his managerial career.

It was with Oxford United where Appleton made his name, and then with Lincoln City in League One.

Thoughts?

Appleton is a much more rounded and experienced manager now than he was in 2012. He’s worked with a lot of different teams since then and has enjoyed good success.

But he’s yet to make it in the Championship and that might give Blackpool fans reason to believe that Appleton isn’t the right man to continue the good work that Critchley has done over the past couple of years.

There’s still a way to go before an appointment is made, and it might not be Appleton, but it looks as though he’s definitely in the mix.