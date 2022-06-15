Nottingham Forest have begun talks to sign Manchester United ‘keeper Dean Henderson in a loan deal with an option to buy, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United shot-stopper Henderson has already been linked with Championship promotion-winners in the form of Bournemouth and Fulham, with Newcastle United also mentioned as potential suitors.

However now, a new report from trusted journalist Romano has revealed Nottingham Forest are now looking to strike a deal.

Romano claims that talks have begun between the two sides over a possible loan deal. An option to make the move permanent could be included too, with Romano citing a potential fee of around £20m as talks remain ongoing.

Henderson fell back behind David De Gea in the pecking order at Manchester United but remains a highly-coveted goalkeeper, with plenty of interest in his services arising already this summer.

Forest’s statement signing?

Nottingham Forest will be determined to make a splash in the Premier League after winning promotion from the Championship.

A move for a player of Henderson’s quality and pedigree would be a real statement to the rest of the league too. He has proven his quality at the very top of the game, earning international recognition while battling De Gea for a starting spot.

Steve Cooper may well need a new goalkeeper too. Uncertainty surrounds popular shot-stopper Brice Samba’s future after he turned down a new deal at the City Ground, and a move for Henderson would be a seriously impressive bit of business for the Premier League new boys.