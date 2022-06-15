Sunderland are returning to the Championship for the 2022/23 season and ahead of their return, the Black Cats look to have a big summer ahead of them.

Alex Neil guided Sunderland to promotion via the League One play-offs last season. The Scot instilled a newfound confidence into his players and used his tactical know-how to get them across the line.

Ahead of their long-awaited return to the second tier, Sunderland – now backed by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus – look set to do some spending in the transfer market, with several players having already been linked.

Here we look at three players who’ve been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light this summer, and who could realistically join the club…

John Ruddy

The veteran goalkeeper was linked with a move to Sunderland last week (Mirror via The Boot Room). Anthony Patterson is the club’s current no.1 and he impressed in the second half of last season.

But whether or not Neil will entrust Patterson with goalkeeping duties in the Championship remains to be seen – Ruddy is a much more experienced and proven keeper and he could yet be brought in to provide back-up, or to help mentor Patterson.

Cameron Archer

Sunderland have today been linked with Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer. The attacker shone on loan for Preston North End in the second half of last season and is now wanted by a number of Championship sides ahead of next season.

Neil showed last season that Sunderland is a great place for youngsters to gain first-team experience, with the Black Cats having a number of promising youngsters of their own, so Wearside could yet be an attractive destination for Aston Villa to send Archer ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Jack Clarke

The Spurs man joined Sunderland on loan back in January and went on to become a key player by the end of the campaign.

Clarke showed great drive and ability during his time at the Stadium of Light, with his pace and forward-thinking giving Sunderland an attacking edge when it mattered most.

Reports are already suggesting that Clarke could return to Wearside on loan this summer and given how well he performed last time round, and the fact that Sunderland are now a Championship side, it looks like a deal that could well come to fruition.