Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of Vontae Daley-Campbell, who joins the club on a free transfer after his departure from Leicester City.

Cardiff City have been wasting no time in their bid to freshen up their ranks this summer.

Jak Alnwick, Ebou Adams, Jamilu Collins, Callum O’Dowda and George Tanner have already joined Steve Morison’s side in his summer makeover of the Bluebirds, and a sixth summer signing has now been made official.

As announced on the club’s official website on Wednesday afternoon, defender Daley-Campbell has become signing number six.

The 21-year-old joins on a free transfer, penning a three-year deal that will officially begin at the start of July.

Daley-Campbell’s move to South Wales comes after Premier League side Leicester City’s decision not to renew his contract at the King Power Stadium, freeing him to find a new club for nothing three years after they brought him in from Arsenal.

More on Daley-Campbell…

The Clapham-born defender arrives at Cardiff City after playing plenty of football for the Foxes’ U23s. Daley-Campbell played 48 times for the Leicester City youngsters, also featuring in three first-team games and spending a stint on loan in Scotland with Dundee.

He operates mainly as a right-back but can play further forward as a wing-back if needs be.

At 21, the Cardiff City new boy has plenty of time to develop and maximise his potential and under the management of Morison, who has shown a willingness to work with youngsters before, Daley-Campbell will be hoping he can make the step up to consistent first-team football.