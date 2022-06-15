Accrington Stanley are poised to sign Brackley Town ace Matt Lowe, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Accrington Stanley are set to lure the National League North midfielder to League One.

Lowe, 26, has been a key player for his current club since 2016 but is now closing in on a dream move back to the Football League.

He has made just under 300 appearances in all competitions for the Northamptonshire outfit.

Accrington Stanley preparing for next season

Accrington Stanley are no strangers to delving into the lower leagues for talent. They enjoyed success Tommy Leigh and David Morgan last season and are diving back down the football pyramid to snap up another non-league gem now.

John Coleman’s side are preparing for another campaign in the third tier and are becoming an established club at that level now.

Lowe is someone who will provide them with another option in the middle of the park and more depth in midfield which will come in handy.

The Warwickshire-born man started his career at Cambridge United but never made a senior appearance for the U’s. Instead, he gained experience during loan spells away at Histon and Wealdstone before leaving on a permanent basis six years ago.

He has been a great servant to Brackley Town ever since but is now expected to become Accrington Stanley’s second signing of the summer so far after they swooped to sign midfielder Mo Sangare following his departure from Premier League side Newcastle United.