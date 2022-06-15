QPR’s contract offer and location were decisive factors in Jake Clarke-Salter’s decision to accept a move to Loftus Road over a return to Coventry City, Coventry Live has reported.

QPR look set to win the fight for Clarke-Salter’s services, with Football Insider reporting a medical will take place in the next 24 hours after it emerged on Tuesday afternoon a three-year deal had been agreed.

It comes after long-term interest from Coventry City, who were keen on bringing the centre-back to the Coventry Building Society Arena permanently following his strong loan spell with the Sky Blues.

Now though, Coventry Live has revealed the main reasons behind Clarke-Salter’s decision to join QPR over Mark Robins’ side.

It is said that Coventry City’s expectation was that the departing Chelsea man was set to commit to a permanent deal with the club. However, QPR’s late move to hijack a deal was down to wages and location.

The R’s contract offer is said to have included a higher salary, while a move to Loftus Road sees him remain closer to his roots in South London.

A blow for Coventry City and glee for QPR

After his strong spell on loan with the Sky Blues, it would have been a real boost for the club to acquire Clarke-Salter’s services permanently. He became a popular figure among supporters but now, Robins and co will have no choice but to turn their attentions elsewhere.

As for QPR, the signing of Clarke-Salter sees them recruit a defender that has already proven himself at Championship level.

Not only that, but he still has plenty of room to improve and time to continue his development, so he could be a long-term mainstay under the management of new boss Michael Beale.