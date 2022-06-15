Grimsby Town have signed Niall Maher following his departure from FC Halifax Town, as announced by their official club website.

Grimsby Town have made the defender their first signing of the summer.

Maher, 26, has been linked with a few clubs recently with Football Insider reporting that Tranmere Rovers, Rochdale, Leyton Orient, Northampton Town and Scunthorpe United have been keen.

However, the Mariners have now swooped in and landed him on a two-year deal.

Grimsby Town win the race

Grimsby Town have beaten competition from fellow League Two clubs to lure the full-back to Blundell Park as they prepare for life back in the Football League following their promotion from the National League.

Paul Hurst’s side have a big summer ahead as they look to be competitive next season and Maher is someone who will bolster their defensive department.

He has been with Halifax since 2018 and has been ever-present for the Yorkshire club under their former boss Pete Wild.

The right-back helped them reach the play-offs in this past campaign and made 43 appearances in all competitions. However, they were knocked out by Chesterfield.

Prior to his move to The Shay, he had spells at Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Bury, Galway United and Telford United.

Grimsby Town is his home now and the likes of Tranmere Rovers and Northampton Town, both who are expected to compete for promotion again next year, will have to look elsewhere in the market for additions in this transfer window.