Barrow boss Pete Wild says they are talking to a ‘lot’ of players at the moment.

Barrow are gearing up for their third consecutive season in the Football League.

Wild was chosen as their replacement for Phil Brown following the departure of the former Hull City and Swindon Town boss at the end of last season.

Their new manager is looking to put his own stamp on the squad after leaving National League side FC Halifax Town to take over the Cumbrian outfit.

He has provided this transfer update, as per the club’s official website:

“It’s been another busy week behind the scenes just talking to a lot of players, as you can imagine, but people can see for themselves that there isn’t a lot of business going on around the leagues at present.

“At this time of year, the players can hold all the cards, but it is all about selling them what we’re trying to do here at this Club and hopefully our offers are as good as the ones they may already have on the table.

“Nobody gives too much away at this time of year but we’re doing our best to get deals done and hopefully we will have more news for you soon following the announcements about Billy Waters and Solomon Nwabuoekei.”

Barrow in the hunt for more signings

Last season was too close to comfort for Barrow as they avoided a return to non-league by just six points.

They published their retained list at the end of the past campaign and announced that the likes of Tom Beadling, Mike Jones, Kgosi Ntlhe, Dimitri Sea and George Williams will be leaving the club.

That has cleared space for new arrivals and they have already brought in attacker Billy Waters from FC Halifax Town and midfielder Solomon Nwabuoekei from Woking.

Waters is a player who Wild knows very well and the former Crewe Alexandra man fired 19 goals in all competitions last term to fire the Shaymen into the play-offs.

Nwabuoekei has made a name for himself in non-league over recent years and will be eager to show what he can do in League Two. He will give the Bluebirds more competition and depth in the middle of the park which is useful in a 46+ game season.