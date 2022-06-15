Sheffield Wednesday reporter Dom Howson has said two new signings could ‘possibly’ come through the doors at Hillsborough before pre-season begins next week.

Sheffield Wednesday will be determined to right the wrongs of last season and fight for promotion again during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Owls achieved their aim of making it to the League One play-offs but were defeated by eventual winners Sunderland, but this summer presents Darren Moore and co with the chance to strengthen and prepare for another Championship charge.

Transfer business kicked off with the signing of Ben Heneghan earlier this week and now, trusted Yorkshire Live reporter Howson has issued a new update on the search for new recruits.

Speaking in a fan Q&A, Howson said that ‘possibly’ two more signings could arrive before pre-season training begins next week.

He went on to add that Owls boss Moore is determined to work with his squad for as long as possible before embarking on the new season, with the hope being that ‘some more deals’ will fall into place in the coming days.

Getting business done early

With the League One season starting earlier, clubs will be looking to act fast and get new additions in place as soon as possible.

It gives the fresh faces time to settle in and adapt to their new surroundings, also giving the manager peace of mind that they won’t have to scramble late in the window to bring in what they need.

Moore’s strong start with the signing of Heneghan is an encouraging sign for all associated with Sheffield Wednesday, so it remains to be seen if they can maintain that momentum with some more new additions soon.