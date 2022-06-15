Colchester United have appointed former Leyton Orient boss Ross Embleton as their new Head of Recruitment, as announced by their official club website.

Colchester United have brought the Londoner in to help Wayne Brown with transfers this summer.

Embleton, 41, will get to work with the Essex club straight away as they prepare for next season.

He has been out of the game since parting company with fellow League Two side Orient back in February last year.

New Colchester United appointment

Colchester United are preparing for Brown’s first full campaign at the helm after he managed to keep them in the Football League last term.

The former Hull City defender will be eager to put his own stamp on the squad and Embleton’s expertise should help him find the right players in this transfer window.

He started his coaching career with Leyton Orient and first worked as a youth development manager.

Embleton went on to a few stints in interim charge of the London club before landing the full-time role in January 2020.

The O’s gave him 13 months at the helm before deicing to cut ties with him and he has since been weighing up his next move.

He has also worked in the academies in the past at Tottenham Hotspur, AFC Bournemouth and Norwich City.

Embleton is now embarking on a slightly different route in his career as Head of Recruitment with Colchester United and he will be looking to bolster their ranks over the coming weeks.