QPR look set to sign free agent centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter, with a medical scheduled to take place in the next 24 hours after agreeing a deal to join the club.

Reports only emerged earlier this week stating that QPR had entered talks to sign Clarke-Salter, but it seems a move has progressed quickly.

The 24-year-old is available for nothing after his departure from Chelsea and the likes of recent loan club Coventry City and Sheffield United have both been mentioned as contenders for his signature.

However, Football Insider has said that after reaching an agreement, Clarke-Salter is now scheduled to undergo a medical with QPR.

Medical checks will take place within the next 24 hours as the R’s look to tie up a deal for the sought-after centre-back.

Providing all goes through as expected, it seems Clarke-Salter will become the first signing of the summer at Loftus Road and the first addition of the Michael Beale era as he looks to build on the good work done by Mark Warburton during his tenure in West London.

A statement signing

Although not necessarily the biggest name and while not confirmed yet, a deal for Clarke-Salter would be a statement for QPR.

Sheffield United are one of the Championship’s bigger clubs so have plenty of drawing power, and the centre-back was a hugely popular figure during his time on loan with Coventry City, so the R’s will be pleased to have reached an agreement over his signature this summer.

Centre-back is an area Beale will have been looking to strengthen this summer and Clarke-Salter’s ability to play in a back three or back four gives him the tactical versatility that can be of great use over the course of a gruelling Championship campaign.

Now that a deal is agreed and the medical is scheduled, QPR will be hoping no late hiccups scupper their impressive swoop for Clarke-Salter.