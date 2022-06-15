West Brom manager Steve Bruce is looking to overhaul his playing squad this summer, with the signing of John Swift making for a good start to their pre-season.

But much more is needed if the Baggies are to become top-six contenders next season.

There’s been no shortage of West Brom transfer rumours, with Bruce looking keen to sign a host of free agents and loan players.

And here we look at three players linked with West Brom so far this summer, who could realistically sign for the club…

Cameron Archer

The Aston Villa man was linked with a move to West Brom yesterday. He impressed on loan with Preston North End in the second half of last season, and Villa are set take a look at him this summer before they decided whether or not to loan him out again.

West Brom are among a number of teams to have been linked with Archer so far this summer, but Bruce’s Villa ties and West Brom’s locality to their Midlands rivals could be potentially a deciding factor in this move.

Jed Wallace

Wallace remains out of contract at the end of this month. West Brom are said to be one of a number of teams who’ve put offers on the table for Wallace but the Millwall man is yet to decide on his future.

He’s certainly a player with Championship pedigree and he’s also someone who the Baggies have been linked with for a number of weeks now.

This one could all come down to money, and if West Brom can offer Wallace a good deal then it could be a move that we see materialise this summer.

Elliot Anderson

The Newcastle United man looks set to be sent out on loan this summer after his impressive stint with Bristol Rovers last season.

He joined a former Newcastle United man in Joey Barton, who guided Bristol Rovers to promotion from League Two last season, and he could yet join up with another former Magpies boss in Bruce this summer – West Brom are reported to have made contact with Newcastle regarding a deal for Anderson.

Anderson would add some energy to a Baggies midfield which lacked it last season, and the Championship could be the ideal next destination for the youngster.