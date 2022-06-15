QPR have recalled defender Niko Hamalainen from his loan spell with Brazilian outfit Botafogo, it has been confirmed.

QPR’s new boss Michael Beale will be keen to make the most of this summer to make his impact on the playing squad at Loftus Road.

Some new faces will be coming through the doors in West London while others head for pastures new, but one man who has returned to the club is Finnish left-back Hamalainen.

The 25-year-old was loaned out to Brazilian giants Botafogo in April but the deal included the option for an early recall, which has now been triggered by QPR.

The decision comes as a result of Hamalainen’s limited game time for the club, making only one 14-minute appearance for Botafogo during his time on loan in South America. He now returns to QPR ahead of pre-season, beginning next week.

What now for Hamalainen?

Since joining QPR’s youth ranks from FC Dallas’ academy back in 2014, Hamalainen has progressed through the set-up and made his senior breakthrough with the R’s, although he hasn’t made a telling impact on the senior stage just yet.

He has spent time on loan with Dagenham and Redbridge, LAFC, Kilmarnock, LA Galaxy and most recently, Botafogo.

Now though, he returns to QPR with Beale now at the helm.

Hamalainen will be hoping he can get the chance to impress the new boss after returning from Brazil, else it could be beneficial for him to make a permanent departure this summer. He has two years remaining on his deal, but if he won’t be getting regular game time under Beale, a move elsewhere could be beneficial.