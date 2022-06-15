Fulham have been linked with a tonne of potential new signings ahead of their return to the Premier League.

But how many of those potential signings are realistic ones?

The Cottagers have been linked with players in numerous positions, playing in various leagues around Europe.

It promises to be a big summer for Marco Silva’s side as they ready themselves for their return to the Premier League, and here we look at three players linked with Fulham who could realistically sign for the club this summer…

Bernd Leno

Fulham are in the market for a goalkeeper. Silva’s side have been linked with a handful of potential new no.1s and Lazio’s Thomas Strakosha looked set to join.

Now though, he’s being linked with a potential move to Chelsea, whilst Fulham are being strongly linked with Bernd Leno.

The German goalkeeper is out of favour at Arsenal, he’s tried and tested in the Premier League, and so he’d surely be a coup for Fulham, but his potential wage demand may be an obstacle for them to overcome.

Harry Winks

Reports at the start of this month linked Fulham with a move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Winks.

The midfielder has previously been an important player for Spurs, but over the last two seasons he’s slowly fallen out of contention.

He’s another player who’s proven himself in the Premier League, and at 26 years old he still has plenty to offer – Winks being another London-based player, could a realistic option for Silva this summer.

Manor Solomon

Solomon has been linked with Fulham for several weeks now. But it wsa previously reported that a deal for the winger had fallen through, with Fabrizio Romano saying the deal had ‘definitely collapsed’.

At the start of this week though, a report from Daily Mail said that the move was back on and that Fulham could sign him as early as this week. It seems like an exciting move, but with the deal rising close to £6million, Fulham will hope that Solomon can repay that price tag and help keep them in the Premier League beyond next season.