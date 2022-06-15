Ross Stewart is reportedly Rangers’ main target this summer as a replacement to cover the potential departure of Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos.

Stewart ended the 2021/22 campaign as Sunderland’s top scorer with 24 goals in 46 League One games.

The 25-year-old striker earned a place in the Scottish national team and made his debut for his country earlier this month.

The now Scotland international is evidently enjoying his time at Sunderland, but with European football on the cards at Rangers and as someone who grew up surrounded by Celtic and Rangers dominating Scotland, it’d surely be hard to turn down the right offer to move back home.

The Black Cats can offer Championship football now and whilst European football is still some way off happening on Wearside, some would argue the challenge of the English second-tier surpasses the Scottish Premier League.

Speaking to Football Insider on the potential move, former Sunderland and Rangers player Hutton said:

“He’s a big boy, he can hold the ball up and he knows where the goal is, he’s proven he can score goals. I think he would be a good addition depending on the fee and if Morelos stays or goes.

“He’s going to want to play football because the Championship is a good level. You’re not going to come to Rangers just to sit on the bench.”

Hutton clearly backs Stewart to be able to live up to the expectation of playing at the Ibrox, but admits guaranteed game time would likely be required to tempt him away from the Stadium of Light.

The right fit

Stewart has been incredible during his first full season in red and white and has deservedly caught the eye of many teams who are hoping or have tried but failed to win his signature.

Alex Neil has brought out the best in Stewart and he was able to form a deadly partnership with Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead and at times it did appear as if Stewart played better with someone to play off him.

Amid interest from Rangers, Sunderland will be hoping that they can fend off interest in their star striker this summer as they look forward to life back in the Championship.