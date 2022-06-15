AFC Wimbledon and Stockport County target Josh McPake is wanted by Hapoel Be’er Sheva, according to a report by Football Scotland.

The Rangers winger is a man in-demand this summer.

McPake, 20, is currently back at Ibrox but is facing an uncertain future with the Scottish Premiership runners-up.

He spent the past season on loan in the Football League at Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers respectively.

Man in-demand

The Scotsman still has a couple of years left on his contract with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side but is attracting plenty of interest in this transfer window.

He has been linked with League Two clubs Stockport County, Crewe Alexandra, Crawley Town and Hartlepool United.

AFC Wimbledon have also been mentioned as an interested party over the past 24 hours in a report by Football Insider as they prepare for life in the fourth tier after relegation from League One.

They will all now have to face competition from Hapoel Be’er Sheva as the Israeli giants join the race for his signature.

McPake has been with Rangers for his whole career to date but has only played once for their first-team, as well as having other loan spells away at Harrogate Town, Dundee and Greenock Morton in the past to gain experience.

He is a player who seems to get linked with a lot of clubs and he needs to find himself somewhere where he can get regular football under his belt and show what he can do.

The youngster doesn’t appear short of options in England and now may well have a door opening in Israel.