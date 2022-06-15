Burnley are reportedly interested in OH Leuven midfielder Mandela Keita as Vincent Kompany gets to work after his appointment at Turf Moor.

Burnley’s extensive search for a new manager finally concluded on Tuesday, with Belgian boss Kompany landing the role as Sean Dyche’s full-time replacement.

It promises to be a challenging first window for the Manchester City legend with a host of key players set to move on, but the Clarets will be hoping he can bring some exciting new players to Turf Moor with him.

One player Kompany is reportedly keen to have follow him over from the Belgian Pro League is defensive midfielder Mandela Keita.

HLN has reported that Burnley are alongside Italian outfit Genoa in showing interest in the 20-year-old midfielder, though OH Leuven are not showing an interest in letting him go anytime soon unless an “insane offer” comes in, CEO Peter Willems has said.

The 2021/22 campaign saw Keita make his breakthrough into the senior side with OH Leuven, notching up 28 appearances across all competitions for the club.

His combative style of play sees him win an average of 4.7 duels per game, averaging two tackles and a pass completion rate of 86% (SofaScore). At 20, Keita is only in the early stages of his career too and has plenty of time to develop his game, making him an exciting prospect for Burnley to be looking at.

However, with OH Leuven’s stance on his future clear, it remains to be seen if the Clarets’ reported interest develops into anything more serious over the course of the summer.