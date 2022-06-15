Sunderland are interested in Aston Villa attacker Cameron Archer, reports Tom Collomosse.

Sunderland are the latest club to enter the race to land the Premier League starlet.

Archer, 20, spent the second-half of last season on loan with Preston North End in the Championship.

Journalist Collomosse claims the Black Cats are keen following their promotion from League One (see tweet below):

Villa/Cameron Archer: lots of loan interest (also Watford/Sunderland) but as it stands would expect him to go on tour to Oz. One thing that could change that is v big offer to sign him permanently – but who would have the cash? #avfc — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) June 15, 2022

Sunderland join the race

Sunderland will have to face some serious competition for Archer’s signature if they were to lure him to the Stadium of Light.

The likes of Watford and Middlesbrough have been mentioned as a potential suitors over recent times, whilst West Bromwich Albion are also said to be in the frame.

Aston Villa have a big decision to make on what to do with him ahead of the next campaign. They gave him the green light to temporarily switch to Deepdale in the last January transfer window and he became an instant hit with the Lilywhites.

He adapted to life in the second tier with ease and scored eight goals in 22 games in all competitions.

Archer has been on the books at Villa Park for his whole career to date and has made six appearances for their first-team so far, scoring four goals. He has also been loaned out to Solihull Moors in the past.

Sunderland are preparing for life back in the second tier and Alex Neil will be looking to bolster their ranks. Archer would be an exciting acquisition for the North East club and would provide boost their attacking options.