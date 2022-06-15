Watford stand to receive a cash influx if Everton star Richarlison makes a big-money move this summer, with chairman Scott Duxbury revealing a 10% sell-on clause.

Watford’s relegation to the Championship will see a busy summer transfer window as Rob Edwards bids to make his mark on the squad at Vicarage Road.

Players could move on to raise funds but now, it has emerged that the Hornets could reap the rewards of a past agreement this summer.

As per the Watford Observer, Watford chairman Duxbury has revealed the club will receive 10% of anything over £40m if Brazilian star Richarlison moves on this summer.

The Everton standout has been linked with a big-money move this summer. The Toffees will reportedly demand over £50m for their star forward this summer as they look to balance the books and finance a rebuild of their own under Frank Lampard.

Chelsea and Spurs are among those to be linked this summer after an impressive individual campaign at Goodison Park.

The long-term rewards…

Little was known about Richarlison when Watford paid a reported £11.5m to sign the then Brazil U20 international from Fluminense in 2017.

He quickly announced himself on the Premier League stage though, netting five goals and laying on five assists in 41 games in his first and only season at Vicarage Road before making a hefty £40m switch to Everton.

It didn’t take long for Watford to make a huge profit on the Brazilian star and it seems they will be reaping the long-term rewards of the deal should he move on this summer too, proving to be one of the Hornets’ smarter bits of business in recent times.