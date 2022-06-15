Stoke City have completed the signing of Aden Flint from Cardiff City, as announced by their official club website.

Stoke City have swooped to sign the defender on a free transfer.

Flint, 32, has been a target for Derby County this summer, as reported by journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

However, the Potters have now swooped in and he has penned a one-year contract.

Stoke City addition

Stoke City have boosted their defensive department ahead of next term by bringing in Flint.

He is an experienced player at Championship level and is also a threat from set pieces.

Cardiff City have made the decision to cut ties with him this summer as they prepare for a new chapter under Steve Morison. He spent the past three years with the Bluebirds, making 93 appearances and chipping in with 11 goals from the back.

Flint has also played for the likes of Swindon Town, Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday in the past and will now be excited for a fresh chapter in his career.

Stoke City finished a disappointing 14th in the last campaign and will be looking to be better next time around.

Derby County have missed out on this signing and will have to look elsewhere for acquisitions this summer as they prepare for life in League One under Wayne Rooney.

Uncertainty over their ownership situation will be having an impact on their recruitment and they needed that sorted as soon as possible.