Norwich City winger Milot Rashica has his heart set on returning to the Bundesliga, Dirk Schlarmann has reported.

Norwich City are gearing up for life back in the Championship once again after another dismal campaign of Premier League football.

Inevitably, some players will be heading for the Carrow Road exit door as Dean Smith bids to make his mark on his squad in his first summer window in charge of the Canaries.

Now, it has been claimed that one man who is eyeing an exit is winger Rashica.

Schlarmann, a reporter for Sky Sports Germany, has reported on Twitter that the Kosovan international has his heart set on returning to the Bundesliga after a poor season with Norwich City. However, FC Schalke will not be his destination, with their financial situation ruling them out of a deal.

#Schalke – Ja, Milot #Rashica würde gerne zurück in die Bundesliga! Nein, er geht, Stand heute, nicht zum #S04! Finanziell ist ein solcher Deal jenseits der Schalker Möglichkeiten. — Dirk g. Schlarmann (@Sky_Dirk) June 13, 2022

The right move for all

Rashica arrived at Norwich City as an exciting addition given his previous success in Germany.

However, it’s safe to say the 25-year-old’s time in Norfolk hasn’t gone to plan. The winger managed only two goals and two assists in 35 outings for the Canaries last season, and with Smith’s side dropping back into the Championship, a return to the country he has previously flourished seems right.

It allows Norwich City to recoup some of the money paid to acquire his services rather than losing more value on him, bringing in some funds for Smith and co to spend elsewhere as he prepares his squad for the new campaign.