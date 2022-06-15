Sheffield Wednesday are set for another season in League One after their play-off disappointment last time round.

Sheffield Wednesday crashed out of the play-off semi-finals at the hands of Sunderland. It condemned Darren Moore’s side to another season in League One, but after last season, fans have optimism for the 2022/23 campaign.

And that optimism may be bolstered after recent reports suggested that Talleres are set to cool their interest in striker Josh Windass.

Talleres have made bids for the Owls striker, which Wednesday have turned down, and now The Star says that the Argentinian side will now end their pursuit of Windass.

Elsewhere, another report from The Star has revealed that Sheffield Wednesday have agreed terms with Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper David Stockdale.

The 36-year-old played a key part in the Chairboys’ road to the League One play-off final last season, and could bring a wealth of experience to Moore’s side ahead of the next campaign.

And yesterday, Sheffield Wednesday got their first summer signing over the line with AFC Wimbledon defender Ben Heneghan agreeing to join the Owls upon the expiry of his Dons contract at the end of this month.

Lastly, it’s being reported that Sheffield Wednesday will offer goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith new terms.

Sheffield Wednesday gave their loyal supporters plenty to cheer about last season. They got progressively better throughout the campaign, though improvements are certainly needed if Moore is to guide the club to promotion next time round.

Signing Heneghan is a good start to their summer business but plenty more fresh faces are needed.