Fleetwood Town transfer target Luca Connell has announced his departure from Celtic.

Fleetwood Town are keen to snap up the midfielder this summer according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Connell, 21, has now become a free agent and the door has opened for the Cod Army to swoop in and land him.

The youngster has posted the following Instagram message (see below):

Fleetwood Town target?

Fleetwood Town are preparing for Scott Brown’s first season in charge and he knows Connell well from playing with him at Celtic Park.

The Cod Army have so far managed to sign defender Shaun Rooney from St Johnstone and midfielder Josh Vela from Shrewsbury Town as their new boss puts his own stamp on the squad.

Connell would be a useful signing for the North West club as he is young, has the potential to grow and develop in the future and already has experience of playing in the Football League.

He rose up through the academy at Bolton Wanderers and went on to make 12 appearances for their first-team before Celtic lured him up to Scotland back in 2019.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has been with the Glasgow giants for the past three years but hasn’t played for their senior team.

Instead, he has had a couple of loan spells away at Queen’s Park to get some game time under his belt and played 42 times, chipping in with 10 goals.

Connell has now officially announced his departure from Celtic and is available if Fleetwood Town are still interested.