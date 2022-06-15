Stockport County boss Dave Challinor says he is delighted to have signed Connor Lemonheigh-Evans from Torquay United and believes the player has ‘worked so hard’ to earn this move.

Stockport County have swooped to land the National League ace on a two-year contract.

Lemonheigh-Evans, 25, has made the switch up north for the first time in his career.

He has become the Hatters’ second signing of the summer behind Kyle Wootton.

Challinor has said, as per the club’s official website:

“I’m delighted that Connor has agreed to join the club. He’s been a stand out player in the National League over the last 2/3 seasons and was highly sought after this summer. His motivation is to now thrive in the EFL, having worked so hard to earn his opportunity.

“Again, he is a free agent with a great profile in terms of his age and playing attributes, and the roles he can play in with quality will add to our group as he develops with us. This is a big move for him and his young family, to a different part of the world, but I’m really confident that he will love his time with us on and off the pitch.”

Shrewd Stockport County additions

Stockport County have made a couple of shrewd additions so far and both have come in on free transfers.

Lemonheigh-Evans will give them more competition and depth in attacking areas and will be eager to show what he can do in the Football League.

The Welshman has caught the eye in non-league over the past few years and made 122 appearances in all competitions for Torquay United, chipping in with 30 goals.

He started his career at Bristol City and rose up through the academy of the Championship outfit before going on to play once for their first-team.

The Robins then let him leave on a permanent basis back in 2020 and he has now found his way back into the Football League.

These are exciting times to be associated with Stockport County and they will be looking to cause a stir in League Two next season.

Lemonheigh-Evans has become the latest new face through the door at Edgeley Park and he will be looking to compete with the likes of Oli Crankshaw and Myles Hippolyte for a place in the starting XI next term.