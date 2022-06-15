Reading remain in ongoing talks with Cardiff City target Josh Laurent, as detailed in a report by Berkshire Live.

Reading are facing a battle to keep hold of the midfielder this summer.

Laurent, 27, has been linked with a move to the Bluebirds in this transfer window.

The Royals are still in negotiations about his future at the club with the clock ticking on his contract.

Reading situation

The Londoner sees his deal expire at the end of the month and he is due to become a free agent as things stand.

Paul Ince’s side have offered him an extension but he is yet to put pen-to-paper at the Select Leasing Car Stadium.

Reading signed Laurent in 2020 after he caught the eye playing in League One with Shrewsbury Town and he has had no problems in the step up a division.

He has made 88 appearances since joining the Berkshire outfit and has chipped in with five goals and seven assists.

Prior to his move, he had previously had spells at QPR, Brentford, Hartlepool United and Wigan Athletic.

Cardiff City have been mentioned as a potential suitor as they prepare for Steve Morison’s first full campaign at the helm. He played with Laurent at Shrewsbury Town so the links make a lot of sense.

The Welsh club have been busy so far this summer bolstering their ranks and have brought in the likes of Ben Alnwick, Jamilu Collins, Ebou Adams, Callum O’Dowda and Ollie Tanner.