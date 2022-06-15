Bournemouth are returning to the Premier League, with what looks like a busy summer ahead of them.

Scott Parker guided Bournemouth to a 2nd place finish in the Championship last season. Now though, he needs to get to work on bolstering his side so that they have a chance of Premier League survival next time round.

Plenty of names are being linked with a move to the south coast, with one of them being Nat Phillips.

The Liverpool man impressed on loan during the second half of last season and reports earlier this week revealed that the Cherries have approached Jurgen Klopp’s side over another loan deal for the centre-back.

Parker’s first summer signing though could be Joe Rothwell.

Bournemouth were keen on the midfielder back in January, and he’s now a free agent after his release from Blackburn Rovers with Football Insider saying yesterday that the Cherries are leading the race to sign him this summer.

Elsewhere, Borussia Monchengladbach are said to be favourites to sign Manchester City’s Ko Itakura this summer, ahead of the likes of Bournemouth and Fulham who’ve both been linked with the Japanese midfielder.

Another name linked with Fulham and Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest too, is Barnsley and Hungary man Callum Styles, with recent reports also saying that he’s keen on leaving the South Yorkshire club this summer.

Lastly, Eastleigh have signed Brennan Camp following his release from Bournemouth.

There’s plenty of transfer rumours about at the moment, but Bournemouth fans won’t be getting too excited for the next season until they see some fresh faces walk through the door.