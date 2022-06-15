Blackburn Rovers have confirmed the departure of head of academy coaching Tony Carss, who will now be taking up a job with a Premier League club.

Blackburn Rovers are undergoing a process of change this summer.

Gregg Broughton has come in as director of football and Jon Dahl Tomasson has been named as Tony Mowbray’s replacement following an extensive search for a new boss.

Now, another change has been confirmed, with head of academy coaching Carss moving on.

As announced on the club’s official website, the 46-year-old will be leaving his role in the Blackburn Rovers academy after five years with the club, taking the difficult decision to head for pastures new with an unnamed Premier League club.

His switch comes just shy of five years after he first arrived at Ewood Park in August 2017, arriving after starting out with Huddersfield Town, who he ended his playing career with back in 2006.

The search for a replacement

Tomasson has brought his coaching team with him to Lancashire following his appointment, so it will be interesting to see if the new head of academy coaching comes with his recommendation too in order to help embed a philosophy from the academy up to the first-team.

Often, club academies can look to in-house appointments to bring someone up from another role, but with the managerial change, Tomasson may want a coach with a similar play style and ethos to him.

Blackburn Rovers fans will be excited about the new era under the Dane, but an important few months are ahead before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign.