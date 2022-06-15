“I think we’ll have players in the door for when we go to Portugal, no doubt about it. “I think we do need some players coming in the door. But we might not have the full squad ready in the next two or three weeks. We want to have that full squad ready for July 30.”

He added: “We want to create a real culture at the club so there’ll be standards every single day at the club that we try to bring in. We’re not just trying to build a team here, we’re trying to build a football club so there’s a lot of good work going on behind the scenes.”

More on Hartlepool United’s new boss

Hartley spent his playing days with the likes of Millwall, Hibernian, Celtic, Bristol City and Aberdeen as a midfielder before hanging up his boots in 2011.

He delved straight into the management game and he had had spells at Alloa Athletic, Dundee and Falkirk before joining Cove Rangers in 2019.

The Aberdeen-based club have won back-to-back promotions under his guidance from the Scottish League Two to the Championship but he has now left for a new challenge in England.

Hartlepool United are gearing up for their second campaign back in the Football League and finished 17th last season.

The Pools are yet to make a signing this summer but their new boss is eager to get some deals done over the next few weeks.

In terms of players who have been linked, Rangers winger Josh McPake, who has previously had loan spells at Harrogate Town, Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers, is one who is reported to be on their radar right now.