Middlesbrough missed out on a place in the play-offs last season by five points, finishing in seventh place.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder will have his first full campaign in charge, after taking over from Neil Warnock in November, and will look to secure a place in the divisions top six next time around.

He has one transfer window under his belt as Boro boss, bringing in two Premier League strikers on loan in Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly, as well as players with Championship experience in Neil Taylor, Caolan Boyd-Munce, and Riley McGree on a permanent basis.

This summer Boro are looking to rebuild and are expected to be busy over the coming months.

According to Teesside Live, there are two positions they are looking to prioritise strengthening, and given their options in either position it is easy to see why.

Wilder is targeting two strikers and a goalkeeper as per the report, with several names already linked to the Teessiders.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Troy Parrott, Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle, and Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres are all interesting Middlesbrough at the top end of the pitch.

Whilst they have also been monitoring Gayle’s Newcastle United teammate Karl Darlow, Daniel Iversen of Leicester City, Northampton Town’s Liam Roberts, and Manchester United duo Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson between the sticks.

Which strikers and goalkeepers are making way for these potential new additions?

It is widely reported that Middlesbrough are set to listen to offers for rotated goalkeeping duo Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels, and so both are expected to depart.

Boro had three strikers on loan at the end of last season in Balogun, Connolly, and Andraz Sporar, all of whom returned to their parent clubs this month.

Elsewhere, Chuba Akpom and Uche Ikpeazu will return to the Riverside from their respected loans but are also expected to be moved on.