Cardiff City will not be signing Rotherham United striker Michael Smith, reports Darren Witcoop.

Cardiff City have decided not to land the attacker this summer.

Smith, 30, has been heavily linked with the Bluebirds over recent times.

However, reporter Witcoop claims the Welsh side are pursuing other targets (see tweet below):

Cardiff won’t be signing Michael Smith. Club were offered Rotherham’s out of contract striker but are exploring other options. Club confident of a number of further incomings shortly #cardiffcity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 15, 2022

What next for Smith?

The North East-born man is out of contract at the end of the month and is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal with the Millers.

He played a key role in their promotion from League One last season and fired 25 goals in all competitions.

Smith is currently due to become a free agent though and will be carefully weighing up his options.

Hull City have emerged over the past 48 hours as a potential next destination. The Tigers were linked in a report by the Rotherham Advertiser, with Sheffield Wednesday also mentioned, but Hull Daily Mail reporter Baz Cooper has since seemingly poured cold water on the speculation.

With Cardiff City dropping out of the race, it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football in the next campaign with the clock ticking on his contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Smith has been with Rotherham United since 2018 and has made 210 appearances for Paul Warne’s side in all competitions to date, chipping in with 60 goals and gained 21 assists.

He has also played for the likes of Charlton Athletic, Swindon Town and Portsmouth in the past.