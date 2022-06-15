Fulham’s late bid to swoop for Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha has not dented Wolves’ hopes of sealing a deal, with The Sun stating the club are still confident of getting the move over the line.

Fulham have been linked with a whole host of players since winning promotion back to the Premier League as Championship champions.

Among those most recently linked is Portuguese midfielder Palhinha. A Bola has said the Cottagers are trying to hijack Wolves’ proposed deal for the Sporting CP star.

However, despite Fulham’s interest, Wolves still feel they stand in good stead to strike a deal.

According to The Sun, Bruno Lage’s side remain confident that they can get a move for Palhinha over the line regardless of the emerging interest from Marco Silva and co.

It is said that Fulham’s bid for Palhinha is ‘considerably less’ than the one Wolves have seen accepted.

An uphill battle?

Fulham’s late interest in Palhinha always seemed optimistic, even if they weren’t vying with a Wolves side who have already seen a bid accepted.

The Portuguese midfielder holds the ability to play far above a side that will more than likely be fighting to maintain their Premier League status next season. He’s been a standout star in Liga Portugal for some time now and is a consistent Portugal international, so at the least, you’d think the top half of the Premier League awaits him.

It seems sensible for the Cottagers to turn their attentions elsewhere if they want a physical, combative defensive midfielder this summer, with Wolves confident of recruiting Palhinha.