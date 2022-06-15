Peterborough United and Bradford City are interested in Richie Smallwood following his departure from Hull City, as per a report by Hull Live.

The midfielder is attracting interest from the Football League this summer.

Smallwood, 31, was released by the Tigers following the end of last season along with teammates Tom Huddlestone and Tom Eaves.

He is officially due to become a free agent at the end of this month and has a big decision to make on his next move as a free agent.

What next for the former Hull City skipper?

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann knows all about the North East-born man having signed him at the MKM Stadium.

Smallwood was made captain under the now Posh manager and played a key role in Hull City’s League One title win in 2020 before helping them stay up last term.

Bradford City are another club to emerge as a potential suitor and although they still find themselves in League Two, these are exciting times for the Bantams as they prepare for their first full campaign under Mark Hughes.

Smallwood is a vastly experienced player who has racked up just under 400 appearances in his career to date so would be a useful addition on a free transfer for both teams.

He has spent the past two years in East Yorkshire and played 74 games in all competitions, having previously been on the books at Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers in the past.