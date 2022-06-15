Bolton Wanderers have pulled out of the race to sign former loan star Marlon Fossey from Fulham permanently amid growing competition from the Championship.

Bolton Wanderers’ January loan swoop for Fossey proved to be a successful one before injury brought an early end to his season.

The right-sided ace managed one goal and five assists in 16 outings for Ian Evatt’s side, picking up valuable first-team game time away from parent club Fulham.

Since then, the Trotters have been heavily linked with a permanent boss, with Evatt saying at one point that ‘positive’ dialogue was taking place. However, Championship interest has arisen in recent weeks, with Preston North End among those said to be keen.

Now, a fresh report from The Bolton News has revealed that as a result of the growing battle for his signature, Bolton Wanderers have bowed out of the chase.

Evatt now turns his attention to other right wing-back options while Championship teams battle it out for the 23-year-old.

Looking elsewhere

Bringing Fossey back on a full-time deal would have come as a real boost to Bolton Wanderers in their bid to prepare for the 2022/23 campaign. However, with a Championship battle taking place for his signature, it seems wise to turn their attention elsewhere.

Evatt has done some smart work in the transfer window since his arrival at the University of Bolton Stadium, so it will be hoped that there are some smart alternatives lined up.

As for Fossey, it will be interesting to see whose colours he is donning come the start of the new season as he bids to kick on away from Fulham.