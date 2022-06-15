Borussia Mönchengladbach lead the race to sign Fulham and Bournemouth target Ko Itakura, reports Lyall Thomas.

The Bundesliga side are looking to lure the Manchester City man back to Germany this summer.

Itakura, 25, spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga.2 with Schalke and helped them win promotion back to the top flight.

Fulham and Bournemouth have been linked with a swoop for him in this transfer window as the pair both prepare for life back in the Premier League.

However, Gladbach are in the frame now with Sky Sports reporter Thomas tweeting (see tweet below):

Blow for Fulham and Bournemouth?

Fulham need to ensure that they get their recruitment right over the next couple of months to ensure they are competitive next term.

Bournemouth will also be looking to bolster their ranks and have a vacancy to fill at centre-back following Nat Phillips’ return to parent club Liverpool after his loan ended after their promotion from the Championship.

Itakura could be seen by both as someone who is ready to make an impact in England now.

The Japan international has been on the books of Manchester City since 2019 but has never made an appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Instead, he has been loaned out to FC Groningen twice to get some experience before Schalke came calling.

Prior to his move to the North West giants, he played in his native country with Kawasaki Frontale.

Itakura’s career is at a crossroads right now after his return to City and although Fulham and Bournemouth have been mentioned as potential suitors recently, Gladbach have now entered the frame.