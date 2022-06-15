BristolLive has played down reports of Kenneth Paal being offered a contract by Bristol City.

Yesterday, Daily Mail claimed that Bristol City had offered a contract to PEC Zwolle full-back Paal.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of this month and has previously been linked with Barnsley, but Daily Mail claimed that Bristol City had offered him a deal ahead of his contract expiry.

Now though, a fresh report from BristolLive has played down that rumour. Richard Forrester writes:

“Bristol Live can confirm that there was nothing in the reports and the club have no interest in signing Paal… If anything it is likely to be agent talk drumming up interest in his client.”

With transfer season now upon us, there’s going to be a lot of transfer rumours circulating and it’s always difficult to decipher the real from the fake.

This one from Daily Mail, as Forrester alluded to in his piece for BristolLive, looked a very one-off article. Forrester says there’s no truth in it and so we can rule out Paal to Ashton Gate.

Robins’ summer transfer window…

Bristol City have arguably made the best start to the summer transfer window of all the teams in the Championship. They’ve signed three new players so far in Mark Sykes, Kane Wilson and Kal Naismith, with more expected to follow.

Nigel Pearson’s side finished in 17th place last season. A better playing squad is needed to improve on that finish and if Bristol City are to become dark horses for a top-six spot, then new signings will definitely be needed.

But there’s certainly a lot for Robins fans to be optimistic about right now.