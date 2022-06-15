Football Insider say that Tottenham Hotspur are confident of completing a deal for Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence in the ‘coming days’.

Spence has been linked with a move to north London for several months now.

But finally, after Spence’s hugely impressive season on loan with Nottingham Forest in the Championship, in which he helped the Reds secure promotion to the Premier League, it looks like the Boro man is closing in on his move to Tottenham.

Reports emerged yesterday claiming that Spence favours a move to Spurs over any of the other linked clubs this summer.

Football Insider now say that Spurs are confident of completing a deal in the coming days, having held further talks with Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

Spence’s long-awaited move to the Premier League looks to be in its final stages now. Whilst it’s a great move for Spurs and for Spence, it’s also a great bit of business for Middlesbrough.

Spence millions…

It’s widely known by now that the money brought in from Spence’s sale will be put towards a summer rebuild, and if the deal can go through this week then Wilder will have several weeks to spend that money before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

His side finished in 7th last time round. But with a few more quality signings, they could easily bridge the gap to the top-six, and put themselves on track for a return to the Premier League.

Middlesbrough already have a talented squad, with some good young players in their ranks. But with a bit of spending in the transfer market this summer, Wilder could have a really strong set of players for the new campaign.