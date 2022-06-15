West Brom are not interested in signing Luton Town’s James Bree, reports BirminghamLive.

West Brom were linked with a move for Luton Town right-back James Bree earlier this month.

Express and Star revealed that the right-back, who is out of contract at the end of this month, was a target of Steve Bruce’s, who is keen to bring in a right-back this summer.

But an emerging report from BirminghamLive says that Bree is not someone of interest to the Baggies.

Express and Star is usually a trustworthy publication, and so what, or who to believe in this instance is open to discussion

West Brom though certainly look to be in the market for a right-back this summer and Bree would fit the bill – he’s just capped an impressive season with Luton Town, reaching the play-offs and playing a huge part in their excellent season in the second tier.

More signings needed…

West Brom were linked with a tonne of players going into the summer. They’ve so far brought in John Swift and that signing was made early on, leading everyone to believe that the Baggies would be a busy club this summer.

But they’ve not brought in anyone since. Bruce’s side continue to be linked with new signings but nothing is really coming to fruition, and so fans may be weary of time dragging on too much without any fresh faces walking through the door.

The new Championship season is scheduled to begin at the end of July, leaving clubs with six more weeks to do their transfer business.