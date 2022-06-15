Crystal Palace have joined Fulham in the race to sign Porto left-back Zaidu Sanusi, reports claim.

Earlier this week, Fulham were linked with a move for Porto’s Sanusi.

Marco Silva is on the lookout for some new full-backs upon Fulham’s return to the Premier League, and reports coming out of Europe (via Sport Witness) suggested that Fulham could make a €12million offer for the 25-year-old Sanusi.

Sanusi has been a regular feature for Porto over the past two seasons. He joined from Portuguese outfit Santa Clara in the summer of 2020 and slotted into the Porto line up straight away, featuring 24 times in the Portuguese top flight last season and helping Porto win the league title.

Now though, the Nigerian international is starting to attract interest from England.

Fulham are keen, but recent reports have added Crystal Palace to the mix. Also, The Sun previously credited Wolves with an interest, whilst The Daily Star (via Sussex World) added Brighton to the growing list of teams interested in Sanusi, whilst revealing an asking price of £20million.

Should Fulham turn their attentions elsewhere?

With so many teams now interested in Sanusi and this £20million price tag having been set, it might tempt the likes of Fulham to look elsewhere in pursuit of a new left-back.

Fulham have money to spend but that doesn’t necessarily mean they need to spend it. They’ve brought in players from across Europe before and with mixed results, and whilst Sanusi might be the real deal, Silva could arguably find a left-back who is just as good, for a little less money.

The number of teams in this transfer chase has driven that price tag up and with the likes of Palace now in the mix, Fulham’s chances of pulling off the signing look to have been cut in half.